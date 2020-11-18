“And Then There Were None,” is scheduled to be produced at Rochester High School Friday and Saturday, Nov 20 and 21, via Zoom at 7 pm. The cast includes: (top row, left to right) Aleena Hurd as Dr. Audra Mender, Doug West as Steward (also the director), Elizabeth West as Mary Steward (also adapted the play), Joshua Hansen as Judge Lawrence Warren, (middle row, left to right) Skyler Maki as Vera Edge, Hannah Brooks as Col. Gloria Legion, Alexandra Maki as the stage manager, Brandon Ryniker as Philip Lombard, (bottom row, left to right) Julie Danielson as Carolyn Blunt, Damon Andersen as Scott Marshall, and Eric Ferrante as the narrator.