Editor’s Note: The first birth of 2021 at Providence Centralia Hospital had not occurred as of press time. Look for a story and photo in Thursday’s edition of The Chronicle.
The first babies born in Thurston County, both girls, are bound to be night owls after they arrived late New Year's Day.
The county's first baby of the year arrived at 8:30 p.m. at Capital Medical Center, although details about the baby girl were not immediately available.
Providence St. Peter's first baby almost missed New Year's Day, arriving at 10:43 p.m., according to a hospital news release.
Rosalie Marie Howe weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.5 inches long when she was born. She is the daughter of Lokelani Howe and Brian Crookshank of Tenino. It is their first baby.
The baby's name is a family name.
"I've always liked the name Rosalie and it's my grandma's name, too," Howe said in a statement.
Marie was chosen for the middle name in memory of Crookshank's mother, who died 10 years ago. The couple had chosen the name Mason if it had been a boy.
Dr. Laura Hanks of Olympia delivered Rosalie, the second straight year the doctor has delivered the first baby of the year at the hospital.
"I guess I will have to request working New Year's Day again next year to go for three in a row," she said in a statement.
Providence reported that 2,030 babies were born at St. Peter Hospital in 2020.
