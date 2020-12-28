Photos Of The Year

Members of the Washington State Patrol kneel at the casket of Justin R. Schaffer during a service to honor his life Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Regardless of your beliefs and experiences, we can likely all agree that 2020 has been a memorable year. We asked Chronicle staff photographer Jared Wenzelburger to compile some of his favorite images from the past 12 months, and these were his selections. If you have photos you’d like published — either online or in print — from the past year, we’d love to see them. Email entries to Chronicle Regional Executive Editor Eric Schwartz at eschwartz@chronline.com for consideration. 

Sheriff Rob Snaza is joined by Bruce Kimsey while speaking with a microphone to Hamilton sign supporters in the parking lot of Bethel Church Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in south Chehalis.
The Lava Dome near the Tulutson Glacier inside the crater of Mount St. Helens is seen from the South Rim Tuesday, July 29, 2020.
Tear gas is deployed as fireworks explode over law enforcement at the intersection of SW Main Street and SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland in early June.
Hundreds of Seattle protesters came together Saturday, May 30, 2020 to voice the sadness and fury that has spread across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for almost nine minutes.
RBI’s Kyuss Mano (31) slides safe into home plate Thursday, July 16, 2020 during a baseball tournament at Winlock High School.
On Monday, November 23, 2020 Jonathon Adamson and Benito Marquez were sentenced for their roles in the murder of Ben Eastman in Lewis County Superior Court.
A transient man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after he led police on a pursuit that reportedly started on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel and ended in a residential neighborhood in Chehalis.
Bernie Sanders talks to crowds from a podium during his campaign rally Monday, February 16, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome.
Traffic is stopped as emergency crews respond to a fully engulfed vehichle on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 5 near milepost 79 in Chehalis Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Two Boeing C-17 Globemaster cargo planes fly above the Yelm Family Medicine Plaza Friday, May 8, 2020 as part of a regional salute to frontline workers.
Jessica Blankenship, a Medical Assistant at Mary's Corner Medical Clinic, completes a Point-of-Care Rapid Antibody Lab Test on Chehalis resident, Steven Hellem Jr. in Chehalis in May of 2020. Hellem is believed to be the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Kids sell lemonade in early August of 2020 in downtown Centralia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A nurse sits on standby at the entrance to Providence Centralia Hospital's emergency entrance with a non-contact thermometer in hand Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Centralia.
The Chehalis ‘Uncle Sam’ sign was vandalized seen pictured Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with red paint.
Pistols are restocked in their display case, while a roll of toilet paper is displayed for sale at East County Guns as a joke last March in Centralia.
Birds of prey stalk the snowy landscape of Mossyrock from a tree in January.
Residents at the Sharon Care Center in Centralia cheered and waved signs as a parade of vehicles made passes in front of the facility during the seniors' first big visit outside of the center since the COVID-19 outbreak Friday, May 29, 2020.
Adna's Lucas Ashley prepares to slam an opponent during Mat Classic XXXII on Feb. 22, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome.
Mt. Rainier beacons over foothills seen from the Tolmie Peak Fire Lookout September 8, 2020.
Fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin R. Schaffer was honored during memorial services in Centralia.
Members of the Washington State Patrol honor the life of Justin R. Schaffer, one holding a folded flag.
Doctor Robert McElhaney Jr., left, and Jessica Blankenship, conduct drive up COVID-19 swab tests at Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic.
From left to right, Jeff Lund, Jeff Carver, Ron Glenn, Paul Ramsey, Will Halstead, and Richard Norton help to load boxes of food into vehicles in Chehalis.
Cars line up around the Lewis County Mall parking lot on Wednesday during a giveaway in Chehalis.
Shotguns and semi-automatic rifles are slung around the shoulders of ‘peaceful protesters’ at Spiffy’s in Chehalis.
Protesters stand outside of Spiffy’s Restaurant as they continue to host indoor eating. This photo was taken shortly before two of the men in the photo, on the far right and left, chased Chronicle staff off the premises.
Protesters stand outside of Spiffy’s Restaurant as they continue to host indoor eating.
Patriot Prayer Founder Joey Gibson films as Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar speaks during a freedom rally in downtown Mossyrock.
Attendees hold signs and flags during a freedom rally in downtown Mossyrock.
Various flags wave during a freedom rally in downtown Mossyrock.
A snowboarder grabs his deck during a jump at the White Pass Ski Area.

 

 

