By The Chronicle
The Violet Prairie Grange has canceled their Tenino Christmas Craft Bazaar originally scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5. The event was meant to provide an opportunity for artisans to sell their creations after the cancelation of the town’s Winterfest and several other events, but surging cases and new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee resulted in the cancelation. According to a facebook post by the organization, vendors that have already signed up for this year will be prioritized for next year’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.