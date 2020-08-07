Democratic incumbent Dean Takko still has a lead over his two republican competitors Jeff Wilson and Wes Cormier in the race for District 19’s State Senator.
As of Friday, Takko, of Longview, has 44.8 percent of the vote in District 19 and 26.8 percent within Lewis County, Wilson, of Longview, has 38.6 percent of the votes in District 19 and 45.3 percent within Lewis County and Cormier, of Elma, has 16.3 percent of the votes in District 19 and 27.5 percent within Lewis County with 35,695 votes accounted for.
Since election night on Tuesday, Cormier has managed to close the margin of difference from himself and Wilson by six points, yet still trails the fellow Republican by approximately 22 points.
As it stands, Takko and Wilson would advance to the general election in November.
