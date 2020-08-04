Democratic incumbent Dean Takko holds a lead in the primary election for state Senator for the 19th Legislative District, with Republican Jeff Wilson trailing in second and Republican Wes Cormier in third of the three-way race as vote counts continue to be totaled.
As of Tuesday night, Takko, of Longview, has secured 45 percent of the vote in District 19 and 27 percent in Lewis County, Wilson, of Longview, holds 41 percent of the votes in District 19 and 45 percent in Lewis County and Cormier, of Elma, has 13 percent of the votes in District 19 and 28 percent in Lewis County with 24,066 votes accounted for.
As the results stand on Tuesday night, Takko and Wilson are positioned to be the candidates who move on to the general election in November.
“It’s probably about right where I thought it would be,” Takko said about taking in 45 percent of the votes early on. “It’s a good indicator, but with the way we do things with mail ballots you really do need to wait a day or two to see what’s happening.”
Takko has held his state Senator seat since he was appointed to the position in 2015 and subsequently won another term in 2016, securing 55 percent of District 19’s votes in the 2016 general election.
Prior to being appointed to the state Senate, Takko was appointed to the House as one of District 19’s State Representatives where he spent nine years, winning reelections through 2014.
This time around, Takko’s approach to the campaign was the same as it has always been:: keeping open ears toward both sides of the aisle and advocating for the industries of the district, he told The Chronicle in June.
Wilson, who trails Takko in second place but took an overwhelming amount of early votes casted out of Lewis County, said it was the manifestation of a lot of hard work.
“This is the result of a lot of hard work with our supporters and our campaign team and above all, their belief and support of the values that we need to take to Olympia,” Wilson said.
Wilson told The Chronicle in June that his campaign was focused around limiting taxes, particularly any notion of an income tax, accountability in government and getting people back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that his experience owning and operating local business gives him a perspective on the local economy that he can use in Olympia to advocate for it.
Prior to running for District 19’s State Senator position, Wilson won his first elected position in 2016 as a commissioner for the Port of Longview.
Cormier told The Chronicle in June that his campaign was centered around transparency in government, fiscal responsibility and advocating for property owner’s rights.
A county commissioner for Grays Harbor County since 2012, Cormier said his experience on the board of commissioners made him well equipped to fight for the issues his campaign was built on.
The County Canvassing Board certifies and transmits results of the 2020 primary election to the Secretary of State’s Office on August 18.
To find more election results in Lewis County, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20200804/lewis/
