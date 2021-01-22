FINDING A WAY: Santos Lafferty, 18, Who Spent His Childhood Collecting Criminal Convictions, Now Has Over Two Years of Sobriety With Hopes of Attending College
It’s a Tuesday morning in mid-January and Santos Lafferty has just left his friend Bayden Teitzel’s house after eating breakfast with Tietzel’s family. It’s already six hours after he began a 5 a.m. workout session as he prepares for his senior season of football at Centralia.
Just two years ago, Lafferty never would have imagined he’d be where he’s at right now. Back then, he was going to parties, skipping school, catching charges, getting into fights and battling a drug addiction. Now, he’s on the cusp of graduating high school with aspirations of attending college.
Lafferty’s troubles began bubbling in middle school. He grew up without a father figure in his life — making it harder for him to learn right from wrong and how to control his anger. He met friends through sports, but parents didn’t want their kids hanging around him. No one believed in him, which made it difficult to believe in himself.
“Their parents did not like me because I was different,” Lafferty said. “I dressed different, I talked different, I acted different. I went through a sad stage; just kind of gave up.”
So he turned to kids who did accept him, other outcasts who found an escape through drugs, violence and crimes. He was introduced to drugs at 14 years old. The downward spiral began speeding up his sophomore year when he started abusing the prescription medication Xanax, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. He was soon suspended multiple times for fighting and was eventually caught with drugs at school.
“It was a pretty low point in my life,” Lafferty said. “I had basically just given up and accepted the fact that I would be nothing.”
His troubles reached a climax later in his sophomore year when he was charged with assault and robbery at a party near the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds after taking someone’s wallet and throwing it back at him. Since he had prior convictions, the courts threw the book at him.
Lafferty was sent to the Naselle Youth Camp in January 2019, where he would spend the next year and a half of his life. The camp, located in the southwest corner of the state in Naselle, is a medium-security facility that is basically a juvenile prison for male offenders.
It wasn’t easy for Lafferty, going from being free and doing whatever he wanted to being locked down and told when he could eat. Lafferty arrived with the same mindset he had always carried with him growing up, the one that had now led him straight to rock bottom.
“I had the mindset that, ‘I don’t care,’” Lafferty said. “‘I can sit in here, I can fight, I can cuss out the staff and I don’t care what happens.’”
It wasn’t until Lafferty started becoming close with one particular counselor, one who he could relate to, that his mindset began shifting. He didn’t know it at the time but that counselor would end up making a lasting impact, one that would ultimately save his life. Over time, the two began talking about more personal topics. That’s when real progress started to take shape.
“That’s when it became, ‘OK, maybe I can start taking the steps toward becoming the person I’m meant to be,’” Lafferty said. “He helped me understand from his point of view. Since I was forced to grow up at a young age, given my past, he said, ‘We’ve got to make tougher decisions to do what’s right.’ I didn’t have a father figure growing up, so it made it really difficult for me to understand right from wrong.”
The counselor taught Lafferty how to make small goals in life and how to work toward achieving them. He wanted to get ahead in school, so he set a goal and accomplished it. He wanted to start lifting and getting in shape for football, so he did that.
“I still do that now,” Lafferty said. “Make little goals that help me improve myself to become a better person. My counselors believed in me more than I believed in myself. That really helped turn myself around and I’m still working on myself. I got really lucky.”
Lafferty didn’t only make progress taming his inner demons. The Naselle Youth Camp collaborates with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to offer a forestry work program, where youth offenders can assist with fighting wildland fires.
Lafferty joined the DNR program right away, working 10-16 hour days at one point. It started with planting trees out in the woods in winter, cutting trees down and building bridges in spring, followed by wildland firefighting in the summer. Lafferty did so well that he ended up earning a Blue Hat, which meant he was promoted to foreman and put in charge of leading a 10-person crew.
“It made it a lot easier, just being out all day working,” Lafferty said. “It’s pretty hard work. I like to work and I knew it would make the days go by faster.”
The facility also offered aggression replacement training to help with his anger problems and fighting, and outpatient chemical dependency treatment to help curb his addiction.
His Xanax addiction was overcome through a combination of being forced to be sober at the youth camp a year and a half, and attending the chemical dependency classes with fellow offenders. About seven to eight months in is when he realized he was ready to give up drugs.
“It helped me understand what drugs were putting me through and the people that loved me through,” Lafferty said. “It made me feel really bad about the choices I made at the time.”
The youth prison also has a variety of educational and treatment programs, such as the ability to earn a high school diploma or a GED. Lafferty continued working toward his high school diploma while there.
By the time he left the youth camp in April 2020, near the end of what would be his junior year of high school, he was not only caught up but was way ahead of his classmates back in Centralia. He currently only needs a half credit in English to graduate.
Arriving back in Centralia, Lafferty moved in with friends, Lori and Tim Singleton, who became his guardians. He was more than happy to be released, but the transition from inmate to being a high school kid again was more difficult than he imagined.
“To be honest, I was kind of scared to get out,” Lafferty said. “I was so used to being in there, and I was so scared to get out and mess up again. (The Singletons) basically gave me a second chance. They helped me understand that they were going to help me strive even on the outside, make the right choices and decisions and still become a better person every day.”
One of the first changes Lafferty made was perhaps the most impactful. He changed his friend group and began hanging out with his football teammates more, people like senior quarterback Cameron Erickson, senior lineman Benito Valencia and senior wideout Noah Aliff. They were the positive people he needed during this crucial transition in his life.
Lafferty, instead of staying up late at night, doing drugs and skipping school, now gets up at 4 a.m. each day to go to Thorbeckes Wellness Center at 5 a.m. to lift weights and workout.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Lafferty is preparing for his final high school football season. He was the Tigers’ starting outside linebacker as a sophomore, and will likely be their starting safety and fullback this season if it ends up happening.
Centralia head football coach Jeremy Thibault has known Lafferty since his birth. He used to hangout with Lafferty’s uncle and mother back in the day. He remembers the day Lafferty’s mom brought him home from the hospital after being born. Years later, Thibault’s first season as Centralia’s coach four years ago was Lafferty’s freshman year on the team.
“Part of the reason I came back to Centralia was because of kids like Santos, kids that didn’t have two parents around that cared about them,” Thibault said.
The Centralia football program has been a continuous circle of helping troubled youth. When Thibault was a Tiger football player, the coaches at the time, such as John Schultz, invested in helping him become a better person. When Thibault was hired, he brought on assistants who he knew would be positive role models for the kids. Lafferty’s defensive-back coach, Jacoby Gronseth, is a Young Life leader and does Prisoners for Christ. His running-back coach is Bruce Hansen, whom he works out with at 5 a.m. each morning at Thorbeckes.
“It’s been a revolving door of giving,” Thibault said. “I coached Bruce and Jacoby and now they coach Santos in football and life. I’ve hired the right guys. My guys love these kids and I think Santos is a product of that.”
He has witnessed Lafferty’s transformation from an outsider struggling with his demons to a respectable, trustworthy leader. Lafferty has been leading football workout groups, including with younger kids on the team who aren’t in his circle of friends. Thibault said he was impressed when he saw the group wasn’t just made up of Lafferty’s buddies, and that Lafferty had taken the time to learn each of their names.
“Like a month and a half ago, I was at a friend’s house whose kids play football and she’s like, ‘Do you think it’s OK my kids are hanging out with Santos?’” Thibault said. “I said, ‘I think it’s perfect, because you have mom and dad here. He needs to see all this love in this house, and hopefully one day he can have a family and be a great dad.’
“I believe Santos can do anything Santos wants to, he just has to realize his potential and I think he’s on the right track. The sky’s the limit for the kid. I’ve seen a big change. I just hope it’s a permanent change.”
Lafferty, who recently turned 18, has been clean and sober now for 26 months, since November 2018. His life is better than it’s ever been, and it’s not even close, he said. Looking back, it’s hard for him to believe he was once a drug-addicted troublemaker.
“Still, sometimes, it leaves me in shock,” Lafferty said. “I can’t believe I used to do all that and make the choices I used to make. Now, here I am actually enjoying my life.”
His dream is to play college football, but not having played much the last two years and the chance of his final season being canceled due to the pandemic, he’s not getting his hopes up. Instead, he’s setting backup plans.
Lafferty has applied to multiple colleges and has already been accepted into South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia. His goal is to become a youth counselor at either the Naselle Youth Camp or Green Hill School in Chehalis. He plans to return the favor that was given to him.
“I want to help youth the same way my counselor helped me,” Lafferty said. “I want to be the person who believes in those kids that feel like no one believes in them. I want to give them a chance to turn their lives around and do better for themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.