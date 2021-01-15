The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) is seeking nominations for the 30th annual Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Historic Preservation.
The awards program recognizes people, organizations and projects that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation.
Award recipients will be recognized via individual video to be posted online to DAHP’s website and social media accounts during National Historic Preservation Month in May 2021. Award recipients will be requested to submit a video, one to four minutes in length, following notification of their respective awards. The videos will be included on DAHP’s website and social media in May 2021.
Nominations can be made in one of the following categories:
• Washington Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Award
• Career Achievement Award
• Historic Cemetery Preservation Achievement
• Preservation Education Award
• Historic Preservation Stewardship Award
• Historic Preservation in the Media Award
• Historic Preservation Planning Award
• Special Achievement Award
• Valerie Sivinski Award for Historic Rehabilitation
Nominations for the State Historic Preservation Officers Awards must be postmarked or submitted to DAHP by 5 p.m., Friday, March 19. Nomination forms, instructions, award category descriptions and other information about the awards can be obtained by visiting dahp.wa.gov/news-events.
