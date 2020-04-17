State Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen, announced this week that he will seek re-election to the Washington State House of Representatives in the 19th Legislative District.
Blake has represented the 19th district since 2002. He has listed among his top priorities COVID-19 response and recovery and investment in rural healthcare and jobs.
“We need strong, stable, and experienced leadership to respond to the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Blake, in a statement. “I voted to authorize using $200 million to respond to this crisis, investing in our hospitals, local business assistance, and unemployment support – and I am prepared to return to Olympia to mobilize more resources if the pandemic demands it. Recovery won’t be easy, but, like after the Great Recession, it will take time-tested leadership focused on community priorities to see results.”
Blake chairs the House Committee on rural development, agriculture, and natural resources.
“I’m committed to protecting our Southwest Washington way of life and to representing our values in Olympia,” said Blake. “And I’m not afraid to take tough votes that might make me unpopular with my colleagues if they’re what’s right for the 19th. The voters know my record and trust me to fight for their rights and civil liberties.”
Blake lives in Aberdeen with his wife Debra and their dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.