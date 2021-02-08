District 20 Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, will hold a Zoom town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 11.
Participation is capped at 500, and residents must register beforehand at tinyurl.com/ayyc83sh.
“Open, transparent and accessible government is vital, and even more important when government operates remotely … There are many important issues under discussion in the Legislature right now that could have a tremendous effect on families, businesses and communities across the 20th District,” Abbarno said in a press release. “I want to hear from everyone. This is a great way to be involved with your state government from the comfort of your home.”