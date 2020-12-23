The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges announced this week that it had awarded about $5 million in CARES Act grants to community colleges around the state, including a $50,000 award to Centralia College.
The grants come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.
“There’s no question the pandemic has impacted our students and our colleges,” said Jan Yoshiwara, executive director of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. “Faculty and staff continue to look for innovative ways to teach our students and these GEER grants will go a long way in that effort.”
Other regional facilities that received funding include $195,820 for Clark College, $197,700 for Grays Harbor College and $190,837 for South Puget Sound Community College.
For more information, go to www.sbctc.edu.
