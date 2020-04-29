The Washington Invasive Species Council, along with other state agencies and researchers are planning a ‘census’ of invasive Scotch broom plants in the state.
“We need everyone’s help to size up the problem,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “Without baseline information about the location and population size, we don’t have enough details to determine solutions. The information from the census will help us set short- and long-term action plans.”
Scotch broom’s yellow flowers are hard to miss and can be found in 30 of Washington’s 39 counties, according to a news release from the state Recreation and Conservation Office on the census. The invasive species is known to be spread across the state but specific locations of patches and their sizes are not well documented, according to the news release.
“We’re asking people to send us information from their neighborhoods,” Bush said.
Residents can use the Washington Invasives mobile app or to to invasivespecies.wa.gov/report-a-sighting/.
“A description of the size of the patch is also helpful, such as whether the patch is the size of a motorcycle, a car, a school bus or multiple school buses. Photographs also can be shared with the council on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtags #TheGreatScotchBroomCensus and #ScotchBroom2020Census,” Bush said.
According to the RCO, Scotch broom crowds out beneficial native species, can impede grazing in farmland and creates fire hazards.
Scotch broom can also poison grazing animals and its pollen is known to cause allergies in people.
“Scotch broom is widespread, but it is not everywhere,” Bush said. “By taking simple precautions, you can prevent the spread of this invasive species. Clean your boots, bikes, pets, vehicles and other gear before you venture outdoors to stop invasive species from hitching a ride to a new location. Conversely, follow the same practices before you head home to protect your own property.”
More information is available at invasivespecies.wa.gov.
