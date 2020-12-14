Lewis County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to leave district 3 Commissioner Gary Stamper as the chair of the board of county commissioners, and to establish incoming district 2 commissioner Dr. Lindsey Pollock as vice chair.
“I did have a chance to talk to the two commissioners-elect, and they were fine with everything,” Stamper said. “It was at my request, I wanted to get this taken care of.”
Last week, outgoing commissioner and vice chair Edna Fund expressed that Stamper should retain his position since he has seniority.
Stamper will be the only returning member of the board in January. Pollock defeated incumbent Bobby Jackson and Sean Swope defeated Edna Fund in November.
