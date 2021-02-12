The St. Helens Club of Chehalis is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a female applicant who has completed two years of college and intends to continue working toward a higher academic degree at a four-year institution either as a junior or senior.
The applicant must be a Lewis County resident prior to attending college
Applications are available by emailing st.helensclub@gmail.com and requesting an application, or by texting scholarship chair June Cleaveland at 360-701-2104.
Deadline for submission of applications is April 15. The announcement of the scholarship award will be made by May 15.
The St. Helens Club, founded in 1895, is one of Washington state’s first women’s clubs. Its purpose is to promote interest in literature, the arts, science and the vital issues of the day.