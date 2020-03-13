The Lewis County Spring Youth Fair is scheduled for May 1, 2 and 3 at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.
Th event includes exhibits; activities such as a rope bridge, trolley cars and a zip line; animals and more.
There is free admission and parking on Friday, May 1. Admission is $5 per day for attendees 13 years and older and $4 per day for children age 6 through 12. Children under 5 get in free all weekend. Parking costs $5 Saturday and Sunday.
A dance takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday by Just the Basics DJ.
For more information, go to www.springyouthfair.org.or call 360-776-3202.
