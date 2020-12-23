Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing the upper level of state Route 504, Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, for the winter.
Crews closed the gate at milepost 45, near Coldwater Lake, Monday evening. The road is closed each winter and reopened in the spring.
“We close the upper portion of the highway for several reasons,” said Kent Palmer, WSDOT’s lead maintenance technician for the area. “First, because this stretch of highway gets a lot of rain, ice and snow, it may not be safe for travelers. Second, closing ahead of inclement winter weather gives our crews the time they need to clear downed trees and remove debris from ditches and culverts, which helps to minimize springtime repairs and closures.
The road will be closed from the Hummocks Trailhead to the Johnston Ridge Observatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.