Battle Ground resident Heidi St. John announced Saturday she will run as a Republican for Congress in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022.
“I’m running to represent our citizens and be a trusted voice in Congress,” says St. John.
St. John is a successful author and well-known national speaker on family and education issues. She has been a strong champion for individual rights and parental rights. Education reform and excellence will be high priorities for her first days in office.
Four generations of. St Johns have lived in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. St. John and her husband Jay have been married for 32 years, making their home and raising their seven children in Southwest Washington since 1999. Their grandchildren are also being raised here.
“I love this country — and I know that together, we can save America. But this will only come about when our representatives exhibit true strength of character and a commitment to return to the values that made this nation great,” St. John stated.
Over the past several weeks, St. John says she has received numerous calls, texts and emails from residents urging her to run for the seat in order to restore trust and stand for American values in representation for the region. Republican leaders throughout Washington’s Third Congressional district are also rallying around her candidacy in the hopes of uniting Republicans, Independents and all freedom-loving Americans behind a single candidate to win the seat in 2022, she said.
A Saturday news release announcing her intent to run for Congress stated, “After the severe backlash from ongoing controversial decisions made by Congresswoman Herrera Buetler, which has jeopardized the Republican seat and caused division within the party, there is a need for leadership which truly represents the constituents in the 3rd district.’’
St. John stated, “I look forward to working with the community to make sure that Washington’s 3rd District remains a beautiful, free, and safe place to live, work, and raise our families for generations to come.”
St. John asks all those who share this vision to join her as she “fights for the soul of our country.”
For more information, go to HeidiStJohnforCongress.com or email info@heidistjohnforcongress.com.
Yacolt resident Joe Kent announced his candidacy for Congress in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District on the Lars Larson Show on KXL radio Friday and Vancouver resident Wadi Yakhour has said he will formally announce his candidacy on Tuesday. Both also state a Republican party affiliation.