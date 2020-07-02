Lewis County SPARC of Reliable Enterprises offers social and recreational activities for people with disabilities. The group was able to hold their first event since COVID-19 caused closures in March at Riverside Park on Tuesday morning.
SPARC is an acronym for specialized activities and recreation in the community. The SPARC at the Park event will continue to be held every Tuesday at Riverside Park in Centralia throughout the month of July and is open to anyone ages 17 and older — anyone under the age of 21 needs to be accompanied by a caregiver.
“When they’re engaged with an activity, it gives their mind a break, and when I see them smile it really fills my heart,” said Mike Wind, a coordinator with the SPARC program.
Out of the usual 12 members that attend SPARC’s events, five individuals sat 6 feet apart at the picnic tables in Riverside Park socializing, doing crafts, playing trivia, and talking about how the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted their lives.
“We just want to make sure people are able to get back to their routines… we’ll do these outdoor events for a while and hopefully, we can get back inside soon,” said Paula Wind, a coordinator with SPARC.
Paula Wind said that Lewis County SPARC is following the lead of the Lewis County Senior Center and will return to their usual space on the upper floor of the Yard Birds Mall whenever the seniors return to their normal location. Lewis County SPARC has been active for about 12 years and holds bingo games and monthly dances for people living with disabilities. SPARC is able to operate because of funding from a Lewis County Social Service grant and the $5 each attendee is asked to pay for the three-hour session.
One of the attendees, Carina Mitchell, said that she was glad to be at the event on Tuesday because there hasn’t been much for her to do during the last couple of months.
At the session on Tuesday, Mike Wind, who has been a coordinator with the SPARC program for six years, talked with the attendees about how to stay safe and healthy as businesses reopen and gatherings are permitted.
Paula Wind said that she is uncertain if the organization will be able to host the same events that they had in the past because of the strict social distancing rules. The group has gone on trips to museums, parks, or shows in the Reliable Enterprise van.
“The problem is that we would only be able to take four people in a 12 passenger van in order to space everyone out properly. I know these guys want to go. They’re asking me why we can’t go anywhere. They’re being so patient,” she said.
Mike Wind said that he reached out to all 12 of the regular attendees to let them know that they were holding events again but many people felt it wasn’t worth the risk of possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
“If the number of cases keeps spiking, it’s going to be questionable if we can continue to have events but we’d like to offer more socializing — we’re calling it ‘physical distancing’ not ‘social distancing,’” said Paula Wind.
Individuals interested in getting involved with the SPARC program, attending or volunteering, can get more information by email lewis.sparc@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LEWISCOUNTYSPARC/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.