Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Manager Laid Off by County

Lewis County laid off Southwest Washington Fair Manager Tamara Hayes last week, citing COVID-19 budget issues, including major revenue losses that the fair suffered because of the pandemic.
As the facility’s biggest money-maker, the cancelation of the 2020 fair torpedoed the fairground’s annual budget. In an October budget report, the county listed the fairground’s total revenue as $75,928, compared to the $735,806 the fairgrounds raked in the year prior.
In an email, the county’s chief of internal services Steve Wohld said the termination was a difficult decision. Hayes was selected as fair manager in 2016, and also served as the director for Discover Lewis County.
“We remain hopeful and excited about the future and wish Tamara the very best and thank her for these past few years of service,” Wohld wrote. “As allowed, we plan to do everything we can to gear back up and put on an amazing community event this coming August.”
On Thursday, Hayes said she’ll be spending the next few weeks road tripping through the Southwest.
“I don’t land hard. I’ll jump back up. I’m not worried about me,” she said. “I definitely didn’t expect it, but it wasn’t completely out of the blue.”
Hayes, who has a background in business and museum studies, noted that she’s optimistic that the fair will return in some fashion this year, saying she’ll likely be involved in some volunteer capacity.
Management of the fairgrounds will now likely be restructured. But marketing specialist Patrick Slusher, who helps organize entertainment and vendors for the fair, said residents should know that the fairgrounds and the fair aren’t going anywhere.
“I just want them to know the fairgrounds is not closed … most of our events will return in the future,” he said.
Slusher also highlighted the role the fairgrounds has played during the pandemic, hosting a mass vaccination clinic last month and socially-distanced jury selection. He also dispelled rumors that the fairgrounds’ regular gun show had moved to Yard Birds. The recent show at Yard Birds, he said, was hosted by someone different, and the fairgrounds plans to resume its shows in the future.