Rescuers found a snowshoer missing overnight near the Nisqually River drainage below Paradise, the National Park Service announced Monday.
The person was reportedly last seen at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday when he and his partner separated below the Muir Snowfield.
The man intended to descent to Paradise, while the partner was going to continue to Camp Muir on skis. However, when the man didn’t make it to the Paradise parking lot, he was reported missing.
“Three National Park Service (NPS) teams conducted an initial search for the missing snowshoer until early morning in winter conditions that minimized visibility. The overnight low at Paradise dropped to 16 degrees Fahrenheit with five inches of new snow,” the National Park Service reported.
On Sunday morning, rescue crews began searching again, and were joined by a helicopter in the afternoon, when clouds cleared.
“The helicopter team located the snowshoer in the Nisqually River drainage on the west side of the river a mile upstream from Glacier Bridge,” the National Park Service reported. “Ground teams reached the snowshoer an hour later. Searchers worked to warm him while a helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded.”
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A total of 33 people were involved in the search and recovery of the snowshoer.
