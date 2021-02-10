All but one local levy was approved in the Feb. 9 special election, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night.
Four school district levies were approved by voters, along with two fire district levies. According to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, voter turnout was at 32.38%.
Preliminary results were as follows:
• The Castle Rock School District capital projects levy was approved by 53.28%. The district spans Cowlitz and Lewis County. In Lewis County, the levy failed with only 39.56% of voters supporting the measure.
• The Evaline School District replacement educational programs and operations levy was approved with 75.46% of votes.
• The Toledo School District replacement educational programs and operations levy was passing with 50.26% of votes.
• The White Pass School District school programs and operations replacement levy was approved with 53.99% of votes.
• The Fire District 1 (Onalaska) levy lid lift for support of fire services failed, with only 47.39% of votes.
• The Fire District 13 (Curtis-Klaber-Boistfort) temporary single-year levy lift was approved with 54.51% of votes.
• The Riverside Fire Authority tax levy for emergency medical services was approved with 63.82% of votes.
Final results will be certified on Feb. 19.