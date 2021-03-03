CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crashes
• A non-injury, one-vehicle collision was reported in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue just before 11 a.m. on March 1.
• A non-injury, one-vehicle collision was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street just after 7:10 p.m. on March 1.
Theft of Tools
• Just after 4:30 p.m. on March 1, theft of tools was reported in the 2000 block of Johnson Road.
• At 7:50 a.m. on March 2, it was reported that tools and personal items were stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue sometime overnight. The incident is under investigation.
Broken Windows
• Just after 5:45 p.m. on March 1, a victim reported a rock was thrown at their vehicle at the intersection of North Gold Street and Roswell Road, causing the window to break.
• A rear vehicle windshield was reported damaged just before 8:10 a.m. on March 2 in the 200 block of West Main Street.
Taking Vehicle without Permission
• A juvenile was arrested just before 2:15 a.m. on March 2 in the 100 block of South Gold Street and was booked into the Lewis County Detention Center for allegedly taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Forgery
• An Arizona man was booked into the Lewis County Jail on a forgery charge after allegedly providing a store clerk in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue counterfeit currency just before 9 a.m. on March 2.
DUI
• Jose Perez Lopez, 22, of Centralia, was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Lum Road just before 4 p.m. on March 2.
Trying to Sell Stolen Goods
• David E. Pearl, 62, of Rochester, was arrested in the 200 block of Floral Street just after 12:20 p.m. on March 2 and booked into the Lewis County Jail on one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking of stolen goods after allegedly attempting to sell roughly 500 pounds of aluminum wheels believed to be stolen from a Chehalis Les Schwab the night before.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Vicious Dog
• At approximately 10:05 a.m. on March 1, a caller reported a dog threatening a groundskeeper in the 1800 block of South Market Boulevard. While the dog reportedly didn’t bite anyone, the caller reported that the groundskeeper hit the dog to protect himself.
Disorderly Conduct
• At 12:40 p.m. on March 1, a caller in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue requested a disorderly man who was reportedly shouting at people inside a nearby hair salon be trespassed. No arrests were made.
• Just after 2:40 p.m. on March 1, a caller in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street requested that a disorderly woman who was reportedly yelling at people from a porch be “removed or just taken away.” No arrests were made.
Cut Gas Nozzle
• Just before 2 p.m. on March 1, a caller reported that a vehicle had apparently been “scoping out things” at a maintenance shop the 1400 block of Northwest Airport Road earlier that day, and the caller later discovered a cable to a gas pump and the nozzle had been cut.
Theft
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 3:05 p.m. on March 1. Joseph Ulmer, 39, of Silver Creek, was arrested and released with a court date.
Hit-and-Run
• A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue just after 1:35 a.m. on March 2.
DUI
• Cami Kelly, 39, of Chehalis, was arrested on a DUI charge in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just after 7:40 p.m. on March 2 after she reportedly crashed into a guard rail and drove off.
Neighborhood Dispute
• A neighborhood dispute reported at 7:25 p.m. on March 1 in the 400 block of Southwest 14th Street is under investigation.
Smacked With a Bat
• At 3:10 a.m. on March 2, a caller reported that a man had “smacked” his father with a bat in the 2100 block of Southwest Olympic Drive. No arrests were made.
Potential Abuse
• At approximately 1:45 p.m. on March 2, a caller reported a possible case of abuse in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 149 inmates, including 133 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 112 were male and 21 were female. All WERC inmates were male.
•••
If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.