Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Two Men Allegedly Violate No Contact Orders
• At 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Joshua J. Williams, 41, of Centralia, in the 2300 block of Eureka Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the provisions of a no contact order.
• At 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Charles A. Park, 56, of Centralia, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County JAil on suspicion of violating provisions of a no contact order.
Scammer Reportedly Poses as Social Security Worker Attempting to Get Personal Information
• At 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Lewis Street that a person received a scam call from an unknown suspect posing as a social security worker attempting to get personal information. The Centralia Police Department also noted they have received an influx of similar reports.
Suspect Vehicle Reportedly Eludes Police
• At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to the report of two thefts. The suspect vehicle was stopped and during the stop, reportedly fled onto Interstate 5. The information was transferred to the Washington State Patrol, however, the vehicle and suspects have not been located, as of Thursday.
Person Reports He Was Held at Gunpoint and Punched in the Face
• At 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of East Locust Street that a person was held at gunpoint and then punched in the face by two male suspects who left in an unknown vehicle.
Thefts
• At 10:41 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 900 block of West Plum Street that $1,600 had been stolen from a person’s bank account.
• At 1:21 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Michael B. Farley, 22, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly stole deli food.
Man Allegedly Provides Fake Name to Police
• At 11:24 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Angel M. Hidalgo, 42, of Yelm, in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation and on a warrant after he allegedly provided a fake name to police to avoid being arrested.
Burglary Reported
• At 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Pearl Street that a possible burglary occurred sometime within the last couple of days. As of Friday, an investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Alleges She Was Drugged By Husband Several Times
• At 8:39 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northeast Adams Avenue that a woman alleged her husband had drugged her with meth several times over the last two months.
Woman Reports Her Car’s Tires Were Replaced With Different Ones
• At 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue from a woman who stated her car’s tires had been replaced with another pair sometime over last week.
Person Reports Neighbor For Allegedly Housing and Neglecting 10 to 15 Stray Cats
• At 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest James Street that the reporting party’s neighbor is housing 10 to 15 stray cats that are allegedly being neglected.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 172 inmates, including 151 in the general population and 21 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 151 inmates in the general population, 122 were male and 29 were female and of the 21 inmates in WERC, 20 were male and one was female.
