Centralia Police Department
Warrant Arrest
• Kimberly R. Iverson, 45, of Centralia, was booked into the Lewis County Jail for an outstanding Lewis County Superior Court warrant after being contacted at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lum Road.
Crashes
• A two-vehicle collision was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Gold Street. There were no injuries, according to police.
• A two vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Lowe Street and Harrison Avenue at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.
• A two-vehicle accident was reported at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
Vehicle Prowl
• A handbag was stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Lowe Street. The vehicle prowl was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Shoplifting
• Shoplifting was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 1400 block of Lum Road.
Tires Stolen
• Tires were reportedly stolen from a business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue, according to a report at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Chehalis Police Department
Wallet Stolen From Cart
• A caller reported that a wallet was stolen from a shopping cart while at a business in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Woman Pounds on Door
• A woman was reported to police for pounding on the door of a home where her child lives with their grandmother, who has custody. No arrests were made.
Assault
• A caller in the 300 block of Northeast Washington Avenue reported that her son, who rents a room from her, assaulted her by dragging her across a room and then screwed his door shut. Police responded and an arrest was made. The report was still pending Wednesday.
Stolen Phone Tracked
• At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that a phone that was stolen earlier in the day was tracked back to Zandecki Road and later to Walmart.
Mysterious Light
• A caller in the 1500 block of North National Avenue said someone was flashing a light repeatedly from a living room. The caller thought someone might be in distress, but no one came to the door.
