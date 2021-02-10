CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Counterfeit Money
• Just before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, a counterfeit bill was used to purchase food in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
• Eric T. Schweikl, 25, of Centralia, was arrested at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail for failing to register as a sex offender.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of South Pearl Street and Centralia College Boulevard at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Assault on Medical Staff
• Brent G. Gates, 35, of Richland, was arrested just after 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a third-degree assault charge for allegedly assaulting staff at a local medical facility.
Scam Calls
• Just after noon on Feb. 9, a caller in the 800 block of South Tower Avenue reported a scam call involving someone posing as an IRS agent.
• Just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, a caller in the 1600 block of Winterwood Drive reported a scam call involving someone asking the victim to send gift cards.
Vehicle Prowls
• Just before 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, a caller reported items stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Borst Avenue.
• At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 9, a caller reported property stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Pearl Street.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Shoplifting
• Ierome A. Taresa, 24, of Olympia, was arrested in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 9 and booked into the Lewis County Jail on one count of second-degree theft for allegedly shoplifting.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision in the 600 block of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Malicious Mischief
• At approximately 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 9, a caller reported that a man used a fan to bust a window in the 500 block of Southeast Adams Avenue and took off on foot. No arrests were made.
Physical Control
• Hunter W. Halsey, 23, of Port Angeles, was arrested at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Death Investigation
• A death was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. The case is open and under investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 163 inmates, including 147 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 116 were men and 31 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
•••
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com. The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.