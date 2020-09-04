The Shady Lady antique store in downtown Centralia has recently opened a small wedding chapel as an extension of the bordello museum, and owner Holly Phelps, who is ordained, said she will marry anyone there.
“We already have a bordello museum and people have been asking us to get married up there. We didn’t have a space for it. We started work on the wedding chapel before COVID,” she said.
The chapel specializes in elopement but also will hold vow renewals, ambush weddings, commitment ceremonies, non-traditional weddings or traditional weddings in which the couple prefers the smaller and more intimate space.
The wedding chapel space, designed by Phelps and her husband Jay Ryan, is eclectic and full of antique pieces. The wedding chapel has been open for less than a week but Phelps said they have had several inquiries and have two couples coming in to take photos.
“We kept it a little bit bordello-themed so that it would fit the spirit of the museum. It’s a little bit Elvis, a little bit museum, a little bit fun and also pretty for everyone to enjoy,” said Phelps
The wedding chapel can accommodate 10 people or less and is located on the second floor of The Shady Lady’s building located at 216 N Tower Ave. in Centralia.
The Shady Lady has been a part of the downtown Centralia scene for 10 years and the Bordello Museum has been open for five. The shop is an antique store that sells vintage clothing, jewelry and handbags. The store also sells retro furniture pieces including dressers, cabinets, couches, rugs, lamps and other “odd finds.”
The Bordello Museum highlights the history of the brothels that once occupied the second floor of many downtown businesses in Centralia.
Phelps and Ryan are both ordained and can officiate weddings. The wedding chapel is LGBTQ-friendly and welcomes all couples — traditional and non-traditional.
“We will marry anybody and we welcome anyone,” said Phelps.
Phelps said The Shady Lady offers two wedding packages to interested couples. The first package Phelps is calling the “get-hitched-and-go” and it includes marriage by an ordained officiator, an artificial bouquet of flowers, a veil and the couple’s choice of cake, cupcakes or donuts for $595. The second package includes everything from the “get-hitched-and-go” plus photos from a professional photographer for $995.
If a couple would like to get married at The Shady Lady Wedding Chapel they must have had their marriage license for at least 72 hours prior to the wedding and within 60 days of receiving it. Weddings can be scheduled for any time of the week and at any time of the day.
Those interested in scheduling a wedding, commitment ceremony, vow renewal or just a tour of the space can call The Shady Lady at 360-736-4333 or send a message on The Shady Lady’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/The-Shady-Lady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.