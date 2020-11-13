As Thanksgiving Day approaches, local churches and the Centralia Salvation Army are offering free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is hosting a drive-thru Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Thanksgiving meal delivery is also available. Delivery is free and can be arranged by calling 360-669-0743.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 1209 Scheuber Rd. N in Centralia.
Gather Church will be providing to-go Thanksgiving dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 out of the Gather Church Cafe at 408 W. Main in Centralia.
Pastor Cole Meckle with Gather Church said that there is no need to sign up in advance, just come into the cafe and let the volunteers know how many people are in a family or group.
More information about the to-go Thanksgiving dinner meals can be found by calling the Gather Church’s “Eat Free Cafe” at 360-827-0264.
Meckle said that the church is trying to keep the number of volunteers small in light of the COVID-19 pandemic but those who are interested in volunteering in some way can contact the church.
The Salvation Army in Centralia will have Thanksgiving dinner boxes available with all of the necessary ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner. Those boxes can be picked up on Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, during the Salvation Army’s normal business hours — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
The Centralia Salvation Army is located at 303 N Gold Street.
