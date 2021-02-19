Just seven votes pushed Toledo School District’s levy over the edge in the county’s special election.
Results were certified Friday by the county auditor’s office.
“Thank you voters for your approval of the (Educational Programs and Operations) levy,” the district wrote on Facebook Friday. “We know that these are difficult times for many in our community and we appreciate the value that you place on supporting the educational programs of your school district.”
In total, 733 residents voted “yes,” and 726 voted “no.”
No results were flipped since initial results were released earlier this month.
The only levy to fail was the Castle Rock School District’s capital projects levy.