Lewis County election results as of Tuesday night indicate a likely victory for challenger Sean Swope — so far, the first-time candidate is leading by a ten percent margin. Although results will continue to roll in, the county auditor’s office has already reported massive amounts of ballots turned in days before the election — 2016’s numbers were surpassed days before the deadline.
For now, it looks Swope, a former youth minister with marketing experience, will take over for district 1, encompassing most of northern Lewis County, including Adna, Galvin and Centralia. Tuesday night, Swope celebrated with family and friends at his friends’ home in Chehalis.
“I’m feeling awesome. Pumped it paid off,” he said.
What happens before he assumes office? Books, Swope said.
“There’s several books I want to read before I get in there. Just (on) leadership, government, policy, and then I just want to go meet everyone that I can inside that courthouse,” he said. “We’re going to have great relationships and we’re going to see good growth. I fully believe that and I think that’s why the people voted.”
On the other side of town, Commissioner Edna Fund gathered with around 30 community members from around the county, where she gave out gift bags to various people who helped her along the campaign trail. Before results rolled in, she said she was ready for the race — which she characterized as turning ugly — to be over.
At the sight of results, Fund told the crowd, “I just want to say that there’s tough times, there’s good times, and you know the Lord has something for us out there.”
The results aren’t surprising for those who paid attention to the August primary, when Swope led Fund by 10 points. But Swope also faced a massive discrepancy in funding, with Fund outspending him by a whopping 78 percent. The intensity of the race was also evident in the attack ads Fund ran, which targeted Swope for his self-reported campaign violation in which he passed out campaign flyers while on-the-job at taxpayer-funded Twin Transit.
While some denounced Swope for poor judgement, others criticized Fund for resorting to “personal attacks.”
“I think Edna Fund really shot herself in the foot with some of her negative campaigning,” former Chehalis Mayor and Lewis County Republican Party chair Fred Rider said Tuesday afternoon. “I know a lot of people who were on the fence that were going to vote for Swope because of that.”
Swope’s victory renders a notable shift in who represents the county’s biggest district. While Fund’s political experience includes eight years as a commissioner, plus her time spent on the Centralia City Council, Swope’s had no prior political experience. His work in marketing has been held up by supporters, however, as evidence of his fitness for office and ability to help small businesses and rake in new jobs.
Swope has touted support he received from individuals connected for the Port of Centralia, including Port Commissioner Julie Shaffley, former Commissioner Dan Keahey, and Executive Director Kyle Heaton. He also garnered support from Alicia Bull, Director of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.
While both Fund and Swope are Republicans, sharing similar views on many county-wide issues, Swope ran his campaign largely on the idea of bringing industry and tech jobs into the region. He criticized sitting commissioners for failing to lock in a Fred Meyer, and pointed to the impending closure of TransAlta’s Centralia power plant as evidence of the urgency to bring in more jobs. Enticing tech jobs, however, will first require the commissioner to address long-standing issues in broadband access and housing, to which there is no quick fix.
Another notable sentiment Swope expressed on his campaign is his critique of Fund’s defunding of Lewis County Seniors shortly after her reelection in 2016. In an interview with The Chronicle, Swope said the move was a mistake, and suggested that the nonprofit would be on the top of his list in terms of funding priorities.
Regarding the proposed dam in the Chehalis River, Swope’s approach also departs from Fund. While both have framed the dam — meant to prevent catastrophic flooding like that of 2007 — as a priority, Swope has downplayed the environmental impacts the structure could have, as identified by state and national analyses. The proposal is highly controversial, opposed by several environmental groups as well as the Chehalis Tribe and the Quinault Indian Nation, and will likely remain a priority for the commission.
“Obviously it’s cliche to say this was the easy part, now the hard part is to get to work and to make the changes I plan on,” Swope said. “We’re going to have a great county that works together.”
