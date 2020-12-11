Scouts BSA Troop 373 spent their Wednesday waving signs and collecting donations for the Lewis County Food Coalition and Toy for Tots outside of Walmart from 1 to 7 p.m. with the goal of filling a 15-passenger van. By the end of the day, the troop collected $1,531 in cash donations and filled over half the van with food and toys
The scouts usually participate in the Walk-N-Knock donation collection event but because of COVID-19, that event was converted to a drop-off style collection so the scouts created a separate event.
“We added this as a service that we could do to help supplement the food bank. We’re also doing toys because traditionally we have done a collection for Toys for Tots with our troop and that’s normally at our ‘Court of Honor’ event, but because gatherings are limited we’ve postponed it until January. But we didn’t want to not collect toys for Toys for Tots,” Committee Chair Sarah Prok said.
Scoutmaster Gary Mersereau arrived as Santa at about 5 p.m. to help draw some attention to the event and inspire more donations.
Thirteen-year-old Chehalis resident and Troop 373 Scout Ezra Birchard was dressed in his scout uniform and holding a sign advertising the event to the passing cars.
“We get to do fun stuff and it’s an opportunity to socialize with my friends,” Birchard said as to why he enjoys being a scout.
Much like every other program, the Scouts’ normal activities were disrupted by COVID-19 but the troops still attend Zoom meetings and can work toward their merit badges outdoors in small groups.
Prok said that the troop will begin an online merit badge program in January of 2021 so that scouts can still make progress at home.
Marian Prok, 12, of Adna, is homeschooled and said that being a part of the Scouts allows her to get out of the house and socialize with other kids while doing some good within the community.
“I like adventures and doing things. If I didn’t have scouts I wouldn’t be out of the house,” she said.
Scout Troop 373 is always looking to add new members and is open to kids ages 11 to 18. For more information, contact Troop 373 at sarahscout@gmail.com.
