The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, situated outside retail stores throughout the community leading up to Christmas, has yielded lower than expected returns.
As of Wednesday night, with just one final day left in the campaign that ended Jan. 1, 2021, the red kettles had raised just $64,000; a 19 percent lower return than the Red Kettle Campaign’s goal of $79,000.
“We set the goal for our Red Kettle Campaign at $79,000 – that’s basically $1 per resident of Lewis County,” said Lieutenant Gin Pack, co-director of The Salvation Army in Lewis County.
The Salvation Army in Centralia sent out a press release Wednesday, asking the community to donate to its “virtual” red kettles to help make up the difference before the end of the year.
In comparison, the Red Kettle Campaign raised about $70,000 in 2019. The decrease in donations is due to the closing of retail stores, the decline in foot traffic and shoppers carrying less cash, Pack said. The Salvation Army also had a tough time retaining bell ringers, which Pack said was likely due to people not wanting to be near others for long periods of time and possibly be exposed to COVID-19.
“We, as a society, have done an excellent job at adapting to a world where a pandemic is going on, which meant more accessibility to online retailers and less foot traffic and donations at retail stores in Lewis County,” Pack said.
But donations were needed this holiday season more than ever before, she said, with an increased number of people needing services due to the pandemic. During 2020, an average of 50 percent more people turned to the charitable organization for assistance, including many new families coming to The Salvation Army for the first time. The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community to fund services year-round in the community.
Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign is a critical source of funding for the organization’s services throughout the year, including its food bank, hygiene center, shelter, financial and rental assistance for the needy and other social services. Many of the services provided fill a gap where grants don’t always fit in.
“We know the need for Salvation Army services will continue into 2021, as so many families continue to experience economic challenges due to the COVID pandemic,” Pack said.
For anyone who was unable to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, but still wants to donate, they can do so online at centralia.salvationarmy.org. Walk-in donations are also welcome and donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box: 488, Centralia, Washington.
“Anything that’s donated directly to our location stays in Lewis County,” Pack said. “That’s the important part, too.”
