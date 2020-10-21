“Salmon Come Home” walks in the Chehalis Basin will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 to celebrate World Fish Migration Day.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chehalis River Discovery Trail, sponsored by the Chehalis Lead Entity and the Lewis Conservation District.
“While enjoying a leisurely walk along the Chehalis River, participants will be guided to notice the rivers’ restored black cottonwood and Douglas fir riparian zones and will discover the vital role our native anadromous salmon play in the Chehalis Basin,” stated the press release from the Chehalis Basin Lead Entity.
Participants will be educated on the salmon restoration projects and ways to protect the local salmon population.
World Fish Migration Day is celebrated with the goal of raising awareness around restoring river connections, achieving healthier fish migrations and more productive rivers. More information can be found at http://www.worldfishmigrationday.com/.
During the walk, masks and 6-foot social distancing will be required and group sizes will be limited. Families are welcome and those interested are asked to register with Kenna Kosnacht with the Lewis Conservation District (Kenna.fosnacht@lewiscdwa.com) or Alexa Brown with the Grays Harbor Stream Team (graysharborstreamteam@gmail.com).
More information and specifics about the meeting location will be shared upon registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.