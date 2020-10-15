Loren Culp supporters have organized a horse ride rally in support of the gubernatorial candidate.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 beginning at the Chehalis Livestock Market and parading down Hamilton Road toward Napavine.
“This is horse riding event that will also include decorated vehicles all showing support to Loren Culp,” said Holli Hearn, one of the organizers.
Lets see a show of hands on who thinks a 'Super Spreader Event' is evidence Mr. Culp has the intellectual acumen to run the state. Yes, I know, a softball query for anyone with an IQ over 80.
Riding horses is a super spreader event? Most of the invective I see hurled by the left is exactly the kind of stuff that has to be cleaned up after equestrian events and farmers have specialized equipment to "spread".
Following your logic, Jay Inslee should be impeached for incompetence for allowing 100,000 Covid-19 infections and over 2,000 death in Washington State. That's without ANY help from the legislature whom Inslee refuses to call for a special session. I say give Culp a chance to govern and contain the virus. He can't do any worse than Emperor Inslee.
