Despite rumors of cancelation, the Rust or Shine Car Show and Music Festival is still scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Veteran Memorial Museum in Chehalis for its fifth year.
The event will feature a performance from two bands throughout the day and a Chicago-style pin-up contest. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m on Sunday.
Chip Duncan, executive director of the Veterans Memorial Museum said that last year there were about 300 cars and there are about 35 categories in which those cars can win a handmade trophy. Some of the categories include best pre-war car, best muscle car, people’s choice, kid’s choice, best rusty, best shiny, best of show, best modern, best motorcycle and runner ups.
“I’ve been told that it’s people’s favorite car show that they go to every year. We award trophies that are in memory of some of our veterans in our community. People who have some sort of connection with the car show pick a favorite car in memory of the veteran that has passed away. I’ve had people come up to me with tears in their eyes and say that it meant a lot to be able to do that,” said Duncan.
There will be two bands playing on Sunday — the Newalkum Valley Pickers and Sucker Punched. Sucker Punched will be playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they play 80s rock and roll.
There are about 14 acres of land at the Veterans Memorial Museum for car owners to park their cars and signs will be up reminding people to socially distance and wear masks.
Ducan said this is one of the museum’s more popular fundraisers and after expenses, the museum usually raises about $3,000 to $4,000 for museum operations.
There will be some food available — hotdogs, chips, sodas and possibly some burritos.
“We have about six or seven vendors — some that are selling garage art, making t-shirts, jewelry,” said Duncan.
The Chicago-style Pin-Up contest is similar to a 50/50 raffle as the ladies in their pin-up outfits ask car show attendees to buy a “vote ticket” from her and the woman with the most tickets sold wins. The winner receives 12 percent of the collected money, second place gets 8 percent and third receives 5 percent.
Then a ticket is drawn and the purchaser of that ticket wins 25 percent of the money. The remaining 50 percent gets donated to the Veterans Memorial Museum.
Pin-up contest participants must be at least 18 years old and must pre-register by calling the museum at 360-740-8875.
Duncan said that there is enough room for up to 600 cars — the museum asks that car owners pre-register their vehicle by calling the museum. It costs $15 to register a vehicle. Registration includes a gift bag, door prize ticket, and a number dash plaque for the first 150 entries as well as free admission to the museum. Spectators are free.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the show at the Veterans Memorial Museum located at 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Duncan said it’s a car show for any kind of car and everyone is welcome.
