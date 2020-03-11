The Run Amok Irish Running Club’s annual beginning of the season event — renamed the Bangers and Brews 5K, is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21, starting at Dick’s Brewing Company at 3516 Galvin Road in Centralia.
The club’s first Thursday evening run of the season is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. March 19.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/runamokirishcentralia.
