The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Anderson Road near Oakville is scheduled to start Monday.
Beginning Monday travelers should expect to see daytime one-way alternating traffic as crews begin to reconfigure the intersection. As work progresses, crews will install a temporary traffic signal that will direct traffic around-the-clock through the intersection.
The WSDOT is asking drivers to travel safely through the area, and to slow down and pay attention.
For more information on the project, go to https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/projects/us12/.andersontomoonrdsafety/home
