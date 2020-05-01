Rob Fuller Scholarship Lunch (May 8, 2017)

Centralia High School senior Noah Thomas, one of several Rob Fuller Scholarship winners, gets a handshake on the way to back to his seat during the Rob Fuller Scholarship Luncheon in May 2017 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound.

 Pete Caster / pcaster@chronline.com

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rob Fuller Scholarship Awards Banquet will take place on the radio. 

The celebration is scheduled to broadcast at 6 p.m. May 28 on KELA/KMNT radio. It will honor the top 25 students each from Centralia and W.F. West high schools. 

A second opportunity to hear about the recipients will be at 8:30 a.m. May 29 on KELA’s Let’s Talk About It radio program. 

The chamber is selling congratulations signs for $25 to benefit the Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund. Signs can be ordered online at chamberway.com.

