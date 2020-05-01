Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rob Fuller Scholarship Awards Banquet will take place on the radio.
The celebration is scheduled to broadcast at 6 p.m. May 28 on KELA/KMNT radio. It will honor the top 25 students each from Centralia and W.F. West high schools.
A second opportunity to hear about the recipients will be at 8:30 a.m. May 29 on KELA’s Let’s Talk About It radio program.
The chamber is selling congratulations signs for $25 to benefit the Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund. Signs can be ordered online at chamberway.com.
