The 19th District Republicans who took an early commanding lead in the state Senator race and the two state Representative positions have seen their lead grow since Election Day.
In the state Senator race, Republican challenger Jeff Wilson has expanded his lead to 54.8 percent to Democratic incumbent Dean Takko’s 45 percent, as of the most recent tally on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Wilson held 53.4 percent of the votes while Takko had 46.5 percent.
For the first state Rep. position, Republican incumbent Jim Walsh also saw his lead grow. As of Wednesday, Walsh had 58.9 percent of the votes to Democratic challenger Marianna Everson’s 41 percent.
Walsh was at 57.7 percent and Everson at 42.2 percent on Tuesday.
In the closest race of the three state lawmaker positions in the 19th District — the race for the second state Rep. seat — Republican challenger Joel McEntire has seen his lead grow marginally to 52.3 percent to longtime Democratic incumbent Brian Blake’s 47.6 percent.
On Tuesday, the margin of difference was exactly two percentage points at 51 percent and 49 percent going to McEntire and Blake, respectively.
