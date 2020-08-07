Republican incumbent Jim Walsh still holds a firm lead against his Democratic competitors, Marianna Everson and Clint Bryson, in the race for State Rep. Position 1 in District 19.
As of Friday, Walsh, of Aberdeen, has 57 percent of the votes in District 19 and 75.4 within Lewis County, Everson, of Montesano, has 22.5 percent of the vote in District 19 and 14 percent within Lewis County and Bryson, of Montesano, has 20.3 percent of the vote in District 19 and 10.4 percent within Lewis County with 35,652 votes accounted for.
As the results stand, Walsh and Everson are poised to advance to the general election in November.
