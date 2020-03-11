Loren Culp, Republican candidate for governor, has scheduled a meet and greet for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Chehalis Eagles Club at 1993 S. Market Boulevard in Chehalis.
Culp, the police chief of Republic, Washington, gained attention on a regional level after refusing to follow gun regulations enacted through Initiative 1639.
Admission is free but attendance is limited to 120.
“If we would have had police that stood by this principle to do what is right and protect citizen’s rights, as Loren did, Rosa Parks would not have been taken to jail and millions of Jews would not have been sent to their deaths,” Culp’s website states.
