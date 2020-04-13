Joel McEntire has announced he plans to run as a Republican for Washington’s 19th District, position 2 in the state House of Representatives.
Brian Blake, D-Longview, currently holds that position.
“Today we begin our campaign to guarantee that the people of Southwest Washington will be heard in Olympia,” said McEntire in a news release. “Our little corner of the world is a gem. It offers not only beauty, but opportunities to work and raise a family. I was raised in the 19th District, and I intend to raise my family here. I hope my grandchildren will live here.”
McEntire previously ran in 2018 and was not successful.
Among his priorities he has listed protecting citizens during the COVID-19 crisis, defending local values and working for good schools and jobs.
McEntire is a Marine Corps reservist who has recently been deployed overseas. He and his wife Margaret live in the family home built by his father in Cathlamet with their children Lily, Aiden, and Daisy. McEntire previously worked as a teacher at C. Thomas middle school, and today works as a Program Mentor for Western Governors University.
