Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Relay for Life of Lewis county has been rescheduled to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 for a luminaria event at George Washington Park in Centralia.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop and neither will we,” said Relay member Patty Allee. “We’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re staying 6 feet apart from each other.”
Relay for Life is intended to celebrate and support people who have been touched by cancer in some way and to remember loved ones lost to cancer.
“Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority, so come and social distance with us while we celebrate, remember and fight back,” a news release from Relay for Life states.
