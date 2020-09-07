Much of Western Washington — including Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties — have been placed under a Red Flag Warning as high temperatures, dry vegetation and predicted winds combine to create the most fire danger of the summer.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued the warning, which will last through at least 8 p.m. Wednesday, a day when temperatures in the lowlands of Lewis County are expected to reach into the 90s.
A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either eminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected, with the strongest winds expected Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
“A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires,” the weather service wrote while issuing the Red Flag Warning.
