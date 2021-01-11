Steven Johnson, 32, of Oakville, nabbed this coyote in his backyard using an electronic "field mouse in distress" call Saturday night. Johnson shot it with a 7mm bolt-action rifle with a red predator light attached to the scope. Johnson was the subject of a recent story by Chronicle Sports Editor Eric Trent on hunting coyotes. You can read that story at the link below:
Reader’s Lens will be a reoccurring series in The Chronicle focusing on the photos of area residents. To submit your photos for publication in print and at chronline.com, send them via email to news@chronline.com. Be sure to include information about the images, including who captured them and where they were taken. For questions, call Editor-in-Chief Eric Schwartz at 360-807-8217, or email him at eschwartz@chronline.com.
