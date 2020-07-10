The Washington State Department of Ecology has made a plan to clean up three Lewis County solid waste facilities available for public comment though Aug. 7.
The plan was written by the two companies involved in the cleanups — Fire Mountain Farms, Inc. and Emerald Kalama Chemical.
Under the plan, the companies would remove and dispose of 20,100 cubic yards of “mixed material and an undetermined amount of contaminated soil” from the three locations in Lewis County, according to Ecology. Liquid Waste would be treated by Emerald Kalama Chemical’s industrial wastewater treatment facility in Cowlitz County.
The three facilities that are in Lewis County and are owned and operated by Fire Mountain Farms are at Newaukum Prairie, Burnt Ridge and Big Hanaford areas.
“We believe the closure plan submitted by the two responsible parties will allow for the safe disposal of this material and cleanup of the property,” said James DeMay, Ecology’s Industrial Section Manager. “It’s important for the public to review the proposed plan and let us know what they think of it.”
The material in question was used as fertilizer by the Washington State Department of Agriculture between 2001 and 2002. A review found the material does not contain “chemicals at levels considered dangerous,” according to Ecology, and in 2018 the waste was reclassified as solid waste allowing it to be disposed of and to mitigate damage at the site, according to Ecology.
The plan is available for review at ecology.wa.gov, or www.ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Permits-certifications/Industrial-facilities-permits/Emerald-Kalama-Chemical.
