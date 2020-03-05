Providence Health & Services announced Thursday it would cancel future public meetings and limit public visits to Providence Centralia and Providence St. Peter hospitals in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
“The intent of these restrictions is to do everything we can to keep people healthy – our patients, caregivers (employees), families and hospital visitors,” a news release from the organization states. “We are asking the public to limit visits and the number of visitors coming into the hospitals.”
The organization is discouraging large groups of people from congregating in waiting rooms and is asking that visitors be members of a patient’s immediate family and over 18 years old. All visitors to birth centers must be 18 or older.
Masks will be available at the hospitals to patients with respiratory symptoms.
For more information, go to www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory.
...and it begins. So, Providence, explain to us how this virus knows if a visitor is more than 18 years old. You're telling all children they can't visit their family members in your hospital. Are kids under 18 years old the vector for spreading this virus? If those kids are the problem, why are their schools still open where they can all share this virus among themselves before spreading it to the people in the hospital?
