Lewis County’s first baby of 2021, a baby girl named Karinna, was delivered at 9:52 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital.
Karinna was born to Centralia parents Rylee Deguise-Lansidell and Jay Bean and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
In the time of COVID-19, the new parents spent most of the day Monday video-calling family and friends to virtually introduce them to the new member of their family.
The newborn is already being called by her nickname “Snooks” — a nickname commemorating Deguise-Lansidell’s grandmother, who recently died.
“(My grandma) meant a lot to us and we really hoped she would be here when the baby arrived,” the new mom said. “So, we’ve been calling her Snooks or Baby Bean.”
The couple arrived at Providence Centralia Hospital at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, and after a “long and slow progression, they ultimately decided on Caesarian section,” according to a press release from the hospital.
“Thankfully, all the staff has been great, and we’ve felt very safe,” Deguise-Lansidell said. “Now we just want to thank all our family and friends for the support we’ve already begun to receive. And we just look forward to being good parents to our baby.”
Providence Centralia Hospital doctors delivered 685 babies in 2020, 632 in 2019 and 662 in 2018.
