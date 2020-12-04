The City of Centralia Public Works Department announced that starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 the BNSF Railroad Company will be closing B Street at the intersection of E 5th Street for railroad maintenance. The closure will last until 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.
“Traffic is advised to use alternate routes to minimize congestion during active work,” the press release from the city stated.
For more information, call Centralia Public Works at 360-330-7512.
