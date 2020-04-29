The International City/County Management Association has awarded the Credentialed Manager designation to Port of Chehalis Chief Executive Officer Randy Mueller, the association announced this week.
Mueller is one of 1,300 local government management professionals credentialled through the program.
“ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world,” a news release from the association states.
The organization has 13,000 members in 27 countries.
To qualify, an ICMA member must have “significant experience” as a senior manager in local government, have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field, and “demonstrated a high commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.”
