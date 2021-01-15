The Port of Chehalis is expected to close its $2.5 million property sale with McCallum Rock Drilling on Habein Road before the end of the month.
It will be the largest Port of Chehalis sale in its history, port CEO Randy Mueller said at Thursday’s port commission meeting.
“That will be the biggest transaction in port history, so a lot of good news there. A lot of good news about McCallum and the kinds of jobs they offer,” Mueller said. “The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the loan. We’ve passed the contingency period where McCallum could back out.”
In other port business, a “potential client” is looking into purchasing the port’s Rush Road property, which is across the street from the port’s offices, and a neighboring property, totaling approximately 100 acres, for a distribution center, Mueller said.
The commissioners passed a resolution at their Dec. 10 meeting to approve moving forward with negotiations with the potential buyer. On Thursday morning, Mueller said consultants continue to conduct soil, wetlands and archeological studies and testing on behalf of the potential buyer.
“All sorts of consultants are kind of crawling all over the property, so that continues to move forward,” he said. “At this point, I anticipate having a purchase and sale agreement to bring to the commission for consideration and discussion maybe at the next meeting, if not, most likely, the one after.”
Meuller and the port commissioners, Mark Anders, Mark Giffey and Ken Kostick, discussed some of the port’s possible 2021 goals. They mentioned flood control, wetland mitigation, continued work on the agriculture center to build storage and coordination with the new executive director of the Lewis Economic Development Council, Richard DeBolt. The port is also going to focus more attention on getting the word out to the community that the rail reload facility at the port can be booked and used by the public for imports and exports of a variety of goods.
Mueller also asked the commissioners for the go-ahead to refill the administrative assistant position starting Feb. 1. The position will be included in an updated 2021 supplemental budget that will be brought to the board at a later date.
“I think it’s worth doing a small amount of deficit spending … it’s going to free up a lot of time,” Mueller said.
The commissioners agreed that the port would benefit from having another person on staff to complete vital functions while Mueller’s time is freed up “to do other vital functions of higher importance,” Giffey said.
The Port of Chehalis’ next meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 via Zoom. More info can be found on the port’s website, portofchehalis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.